Netball juniors score five out of five

NEWBURY Junior Netball Club scored five wins out of five against Woodley on Sunday to boost hopes of a full house of top three finishes in the Berkshire League.

The under 11s set the early paced at the Loddon Leisure Centre, winning 21-10 as the team worked hard for each other and took their chances well.

The under 12s and 13s followed suit with the former dominating in all areas to win 35-3 while the under 13s pulled off a coup by handing second in the table Woodley their first defeat of the season.

It was the best performance of the day as Newbury started well to take a 12-8 opening quarter lead and maintaining it over the next two quarters through solid defending.

The final quarter was a nail-biter as Woodley staged a comeback to level the scores, but Newbury kept their composure and two late goals secured a 41-39 win.

The under 14s were 15-10 up at the halfway stage and pulled clear to record a 40-20 victory, while the under 16s completed the nap hand with a 34-26 win capping a tremendous day for the club.

Pictured, three of Newbury Juniors’ successful teams