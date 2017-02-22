go

Paddlers prepare for the big one

Waterside Series starts with 500 on the water

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

LAST year’s winners Peter Maycock and Tristram Turner made a tentative start in their bid to retain the Devises to Westminster Marathon trophy.

The opening race in Newbury Canoe Club’s Waterside Series, the preparatory events for the big event, saw them finish 10th in the K2 senior class in the first and shortest race of the series from Great Bedwyn to Newbury.

The 13.5 mile route was covered in 1 hour 33 minutes by Chelmsford and Norwich pairing Keith Moule and Tim Pendle while Maycock and Turner clocked 1:54.22.

Nearly 500 pairs and single paddling entrants took part in the first of the four races, the next of which is on Sunday, March 5 from Newbury to Aldermaston Wharf and return.

That is followed by the Pewsey to Newbury run on March 19 and the Devizes to Newbury route on April 2 with the marathon itself over the Easter weekend.

Sunday’s class winners: K2 senior – Keith Moule and Tim Pendle (Chelmsford/Norwich) 1:33.00; K2 junior – Matthew Callow and Kieran Hayward (Norwich) 1:51.26; K2 ladies – Lizzie Broughton and AN Other (Richmond) 1:45.32; K2 junior ladies – Alice Bray and Zoe Hurrell (Foway) 2:06.46; K2 veteran – Steve Baker and Brett Irvine (Richmond) 1:43.20; K2 mixed – James New and Katherine Wilson (Reading) 1:52.05; Junjor/veteran – Rob Stainsby and Maia Wallace Loizou (Richmond) 1:57.13.

K1 senior – Sam Plummer (Leighton Buzzard ) 1:41.46; K1 junior – Charlie Smith (Leighton Buzzard) 1:52.30; K1 ladies – Emma Russell (Chelmsford) 2:01.52; K1 veteran – Brett Sirrell (RLS) 1:53.24; 2 James Treadgold (Reading/Newbury) 1:57.55; Canadian doubles – Tom Fryer and James Prowse (Hemel Hempstead) 2:05.41; Canadian singles – Sharion Wilkins (PRA) 2:40.49.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

Search for predators who 'hunted' woman in West Berkshire woods

Woman thrown into air after shock from power lines on A339 near Kingsclere

Woman thrown into air after shock from power lines on A339 near Kingsclere

Driver in road rage terror as other motorists join the fray

Police car_shutterstock

Young Thatcham businesswoman sees her dream realised

Young Thatcham businesswoman sees her dream realised

Sport

Paddlers prepare for the big one
Sport

Paddlers prepare for the big one

Waterside Series starts with 500 on the water

 
'Lightweight' Sir AP no a man of bronze
Sport

'Lightweight' Sir AP no a man of bronze

Cheltenham ready to unveil statue on festival opening day

 
Sport

Banda denies Tadley a conquest

 
Sport

Six-hitters ready for cup challenge

 
Sport

Blues pay for faltering start

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33