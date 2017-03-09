Blues must grab a handful

NEWBURY BLUES have to win only a handful of matches between now and the end of the South West One East campaign - but that is every game they have to play!

They entertain fifth-placed Old Centralians on Saturday at 2pm, a team that caused Blues no end of problems before winning promotion a couple of years back. Now down again, they post a potentially difficult barrier at Monks Lane as Blues just keep an eye on what happens elsewhere as they attempt to catch top pair Maidenhead and Old Patesians.

They meet at the former’s ground on Saturday, and a week later Maidenhead go to Old Centralians for a rearranged fixture before facing in-form Oxford Harlequins, when Blues themselves go to Old Pats.

“It is the pinchpoint of the season,” said Blues head coach Lee Goodall, “and Maidenhead’s game at Old Centralians being off last week just adds to the tension of it.

“Now they’ve got Old Pats at home and then go away to Old Cents which is not a good place to go, and Oxford Harlequins are on a rich vein of form and beating teams right, left and centre, and they play them next.

“So if there is light at the end of the tunnel, it’s certainly got a little lighter for us,” he added, “but all we can do is focus on what we have got to do and keep the pressure on them by taking four of five points at the weekend, and that is not a gimme.”

Blues will be without flanker Josh Winfield, sent off for a second time this season in last week’s win over Witney, and wingers Mike Walker and Cameron Golby-Barr also miss out.

PICTURED, action from last Saturday's 52-8 win over Witney.