Top seed Sam plays his way to title

TOP SEED Sam Ricks won the Newbury Table Tennis League’s Closed Championship senior men’s singles to limit beaten rival Tony Brown to one win after he reached the final in five events.

Brown lost in that final at Kennet School, and in the deciding matches in the Veterans and Division One competition, each time to Andy Barnes, although he was close to pulling it off in the veterans final when two games up and leading 10-4 in the third before Barnes came back to win that 12-10 and take the next two games.

Brown got a measure of revenge by making it third time lucky when beating Barnes in the Ping Pong tournament, but the pair also lost to Hicks and partner Patrick Garlick in the final of the men’s doubles.

Celia Hooker won the ladies singles final against Sue Purton and the two combined to beat Jenny Tanner and Christine Milne to lift the ladies doubles trophy, but she and Patrick Garlick went down to Antony Baker and Sue Purton in the mixed doubles.

The Consolation Singles saw Jonathan Hopson defeat John Panting in the final and the Division Two and Three prizes went to Nester Ceron and Jeremy Skelton after their respective wins over Ian Wu and Archie Dyson.

Jonathan Hopson also beat Andy Jeffery to win the One Point Competition.

TRINITY School's Eddie Haines retained his under 17 title in the junior event, beating St. Bart’s Matt Smith in the final and then teaming with him to win the junior doubles decider against Ben Djekic and Dan Hyde.

Djekic won the under 15 final against fellow St. Bart’s pupil Jason Agar, and he also reached the final of the Junior/Adult doubles with alongside Anthony Baker.

Trinity school made it a double singles success when Holly Brown beat Hayley Gray in five close sets to claim the girls’ title, the latter earning consolation by beating Finnan Macarthy in the under 13 final.

Aldbourne’s Jenny Ardis of Marlborough’s St John's School won the Langley Cup for sportsmanship and endeavour in her first tournament.