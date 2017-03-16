Wila see off title rivals

WILA LIGHTING slapped back Bowlers Arms II’s challenge at the top of the Newbury Netball League’s Steiner Premier Division with a 64-38 win that makes it 13 straight and gives them a clear lead at the head of the table.

Accurate shooting from best player Maggie Taylor soon settled the leaders as they took 17-8 lead in the opening quarter before a high-scoring second quarter produced a flurry of goals at both ends at Wila led 42-32 going into the second half.

Bowlers upped their game in the third session with goal defence Sophie Lightowler working to keep Wila at bay and wing attack and best player Lisa Bird setting up chances before Wila went up a gear with goal keeper Rachel Caswell snapping up interceptions as her side took 17-goal advantage into the final quarter when they cemented their lead and they now hold a seven point advantage over their rivals, who have a game in hand.