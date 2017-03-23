Leaders score again as chasers keep trying

BRIGHTS are still clinging on to their outside chance of catching Division One leaders Q Associates after their 51-15 win over Fizz Catering.

They surged into a 15-4 first session lead and maintained the pace with goalkeeper Sarah Bartholomew shining upon her return and they took a 28-17 lead into the second half.

Fizz came out fighting after the half time break with goalkeeper Jayne Jones and goal defence Alice Brand working hard in the circle and with best player Danielle Jones at centre setting up a better quarter before Brights got back on top with wing attack Emma Trincas their best player.

Leaders Q Associates were comfortable 35-15 winners over Jets Orange, soon finding their rhythm and shooting duo Gemma White and Hannah Jones the target.

With Jets struggling to match the early pace, Associates took a 10-1 lead and although Jets reshuffled with Lisa Maskery moving back into the defensive circle to partner Sarah Taylor, Associates maintained their momentum and Jets could not get out of single figures until the final quarter.

Vanessa Farrelly provided some good service to Eryn Robinson as Jets went in search of a bonus point, but they fell just short with Darcey Scott their best player and Jocey Nuttall shining for Associates.

Bottom of the table Hungerford Ladies ran Gardner Leader close before narrowly going down 27-23.

The wind disrupted the early rhythm but GL edged ahead and led 15-9 at half-time despite losing goal attack Kimberley Chaplin to injury but finding compensation in Cesca Robinson’s long-range shooting.

The final quarter saw Hungerford edge closer with a best return of eight goal, but Gardner Leader held on with Bex Walker their best player in her final game before undergoing a knee operation. Abi Scarlett was Hungerford’s best player.