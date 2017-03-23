Windsor win seals runners-up spot

NEWBURY LADIES secured runners-up spot in South East West One of the Women’s Championship with a 27-14 win over Windsor at Monks Lane.

The result also served as a morale booster for Newbury ahead of their Berkshire Cup showdown with the same opponents on April 9.

Windsor had first use of the wind, but Blues took the first lineout and mounted increasing pressure before going ahead after 20 minutes when a poor clearance kick went straight to full back Lizzie Harris and shee charged back into the 22, and after Rosie Brenton had almost bulldozed her way over the line, the backs set up Kat Smith to touch down.

The formula was similar for try number two just before the half-time whistle when Newbury went through patient phases deep in the Windsor half before Hannah Ward broke the line and went close before another hurried clearance was snapped up and carried home by Sophie Dowson.

Defence turned quickly into attack for the next try after the break, when Ward broke a tackle and shipped the ball out to Dowson before Carrie Smith made 20 metres and when she was brought down, Megan Horwood was first to the breakdown to power over the line for Chloe Hunt to convert.

Windsor responded with a try but Newbury struck again when Dowson collected another clearance kick and hared off down the line before Harriet Mustard, Jeannie Ivanov and Kat Smith joined in support to force a lineout that was rumbled forward for Jeannie Ivanov to fall over the line.

Bonus point in hand, Carrie Smith drove over for a fifth try, converted by Hunt, leaving Windsor to score a late consolation second.