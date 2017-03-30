Schools play for netball titles

THORNGROVE and Stockcross took the respective primary and small schools trophies at the annual Newbury and District Primary Schools netball finals.

Twenty-three schools took part in the large schools tournament and another eight in the afternoon’s small schools competition, the former producing more than 60 matches that ended with Thorngrove defeating host schools Marlston House in the final.

The afternoon round robin event was won by Stockcros.

Earlier, 10 teams took part in the Newbury Netball schools league finals, Bradfield, Bucklebury, Falkland, Hermitage, John Rankin, Kingsclere, Long Lane, Spurcroft, Stockcross and Yattendon took part with Spurcroft coming out on top for the first time since 2007, ahead of Long Lane and John Rankin in the next two places.