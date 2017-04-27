Associates walk to netball crown

Q ASSOCIATES were unable to sign off their Division One campaign on court after scheduled opponents The Hatters forfeited their match.

That handed the divisional champions their 16th win of the season and a 100 per cent record that leaves them well in the clear at the top while Newbury 4x4 II and Brights will meet in the league’s final match this weekend to determine who claims runner-up spot with Brights currently holding a a three point advantage and a goal difference 50 goals better.

Centre did their best to catch up with their 59-28 win over Fizz Catering Equipment, surging into an 18-5 lead in the opening quarter with defenders Julia Gayne and Anna Lloyd keeping their rivals at bay and by half time, the gap had grown to 25 goals,

Fizz rallied after the interval with goal attack Kiah Stevens leading the way, but they finished just short of a bonus point as 4x4 won with goal shooter Zara Preston their best player.

Brights, meanwhile, were beating Newbury Volts 54-38 to maintain their hold on second place and remain on course for their best-ever league finish.

They took time to settle but were 12-8 ahead going into the second quarter when they took command with goal keeper Karina Williams and goal defence Jennifer McMahon claiming possession and their side a 26-14 half-time lead.

The third quafter was Volts’ best with goal attack Vikki Stanley shooting accurately from anywhere in the circle and best player Clare Circetti working hard at goal keeper, but Brights dug deep with best player Emma Trincas at wing attack keeping her team moving as her side kept their position.

he shooters sank their shots under the pressure of the Volts defence. Overall a really friendly but competitive game from both teams with Brights taking the win 54-