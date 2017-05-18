Jack a glove away from schoolboy final

THAMES VALLEY ABC’s Jack Tomlinson is through to the semi-finals of this year’s Schoolboy Championships and will fight London boxer Ram Singh of the Lynn club at Milton Keynes Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Tomlinson followed is success in his own club’s show at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday night before heading to Kidlington on Sunday morning to beat Bristol fighter Noel Thomas on a split decision.

Fellow Thames Valley boxer Archie Jury was beaten in his quarter final by Southamnptons Poseidon;s Curtis Rennie, but head coach Paul Cooke is confident that Tomlinson can go all the way to the following week’s fnal.

“He really is a ‘pocket rocket,’ he said. “It will be a hard one on Sunday, but I’m certain that Jack can go and win it.

“He’s the hardest trainer in the gym and Jack has skill, determination and fitness and if you’ve got those three things, you can go a long way.”

See the picture gallery for Phil Cannings’ capture of all of the action from last week’s show.