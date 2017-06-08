go

Green goes again to win Ollie Johnson Memorial race

Matt claims second Run West Berkshire series success

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

MATT GREEN made it two out of two in the Run West Berkshire Challenge when he won Sunday’s annual Ollie Johnson Kintbury 5.

The race run in memory of the former Newbury Athletics Club member who was killed in a road accident in 2005 when aged 18, saw Green head a field of 165 finishers, a race supported by junior runs.

Green had previously won the Chieveley Chase 5.7 mile multi-terrain race, and the 26-year old followed up with Sunday’s victory in 27 minutes 52 seocnds, winning by a 32-second margin from Newbury AC team-mate Steve Barnes - 20 years his senior - with the unattached Felix Wernham in third place.

Phillipa Cass was the leading female runner in 32nd spot overall after clocking 34 minutes 29 seconds while the village’s ‘own’ internal race of 30 runners was headed by Team Kennet’s Emiliano Espinar and the unattached Sue Clare in 15th and 34th places.

Felix Wernham’s third place earned him the Ollie Johnson Trophy for the leading under 21 runner in 28:29 and the rtwo-mile race won by David Telling in 12:19 with Jake Martin the leaidng 11-14 year old runner in 12:33.

The four lap race for 10 years and over was won by Freya Markham, and the junior race for seven to nine years by Luke Lawrence. Jamie Martin won the race for six years old and under.

The remaining races in the Run West Berkishire series will be the Hungerford Harey 8 multi-terrain run on Sunday, June 18, and the Inkpen Gibbet Challenge over 10 kilometres the following Sunday.

 

 

Green goes again to win Ollie Johnson Memorial race
