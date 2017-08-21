Crusaders look to steadying hands

'Very strong message' to developers after Thatcham appeals turned down
HUNGERFORD Town are poised to name Ian Herring and Jon Boardman as joint caretaker managers today following Bobby Wilkinson’s resignation followng Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Welling United.
Two of the club’s most experienced players will be charged with keeping things steady until a final decision is made.
The 33-year old Herring has been with Crusaders for five years after his earflier stints with Swindon, Northwich Victoria and Eastleigh among others, while 36-year old former Crystal Palace, Rochdale and Dagenham and Redridge defender Boardman has been a fixture in the side for six years.
They will take charge of training on Tuesday night as Crusaders prepare for their first game in the post-Wilkinson era at home to Gloucester City and Bank Holiday Monday’s trip to Poole Town.
Matt Robinson
21/08/2017 - 15:03
Your grammar makes me sick.
Reply