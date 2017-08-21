Crusaders look to steadying hands

HUNGERFORD Town are poised to name Ian Herring and Jon Boardman as joint caretaker managers today following Bobby Wilkinson’s resignation followng Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Welling United.

Two of the club’s most experienced players will be charged with keeping things steady until a final decision is made.

The 33-year old Herring has been with Crusaders for five years after his earflier stints with Swindon, Northwich Victoria and Eastleigh among others, while 36-year old former Crystal Palace, Rochdale and Dagenham and Redridge defender Boardman has been a fixture in the side for six years.

They will take charge of training on Tuesday night as Crusaders prepare for their first game in the post-Wilkinson era at home to Gloucester City and Bank Holiday Monday’s trip to Poole Town.