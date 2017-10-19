Wila switch on to switch off Extras

WILA Lighting switched on from the start as they made their way to a 59-39 win over Hungerford Extras in the Newbury Netball League’s Steiner Premier Division.

Centre Kate Fletcher and wing attack Laura Byrne gave them the early edge and a 19-9 first quarter advantage and a gap that survived Extras getting into their stride in the second quarter when Abi Scarlett, Sharon Williams and guest Finn Lawson-Sanchez linked well in centre court.

Extras continued to work hard with defenders Sally Davis and best player Stef Weir keeping the leaders in check, but they could only knock one goal off the deficit and in the final session, Wila upped the pace with best player Maggie Taylor and Lorraine Hancock snapping up the chances to put 20 goals between the teams by the finish.

JETS XTRA did enough in the first three quarters to hold off Robinsons’ final session advance and claim a 56-50 win.

A single goal was all that split the teams after the opening 15 minutes and that went in Robinsons’ favour as best player Rachel Cross got her eye in as goal shooter to sink her shots from all around the circle.

But Jets upped the pace in the second quarter with Becky Dixon providing the service from wing attack that was taken by Nikki Smith and Morag Bell, who capitalised as their side led 29-21 at the halfway stage.

The pattern continued in the third quarter, despite Hayley Green and cutting out some of the service to the Jets shooters, although Robinsons’ efforts were often stifled by Jets best player Alix Palmer at wing defence as her side maintained a 10-goal lead.

Robinsons staged a final quarter rally and converted a couple of turnovers in quick succession, but Jets regained their composure and halted the comeback to limit their opponents to a bonus point.

Q ASSOCIATES came through another close game to record a 38-33 win over David Wilson Homes.

They opened a six-goal lead in the first quarter and stayed ahead going into the second half when newcomer Anna Washington added to DWH’s score before good interceptions from best player Tara Conway at goal defence enabled Associates to regain control and front two Hannah Jones and Milly Calloway combined well to produce their side’s highest-scoring quarter and a 34-23 lead.

DWH defenders Melissa Meyer and Kelly Jones claimed some good possession in the final quarter but they fell five goals short at the finish.

Centre Jo Lubbers was DWH’s best player.

NEWBURY4x4 Centre built a steadily increasing lead to record a 38-37 win over Brights.

Brights made a shaky start but found their rhythm with new girl Sarah Jardine taking her shots as only two goals separated the teams after the opening quarter.

But 4x4 pulled away in the second session, with Izzy Sanderson and Vic Simpkin feeding shooter Kerry Walker and they were 10 goals to the good going into a third quarter in which they managed to add a little to the gap, despite Brights scoring four in a row at one stage.

The final quarter went goal-for-goal with Brights’ best player and wing attack Emma Trincas to the fore, but they could not eat into the deficit as 4x4 came out on top with Vic Simpkin their best player.