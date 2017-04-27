All round view of Open Studios

Painters, printers, sculptors, jewellers, potters, photographers, glass and textile artists, furniture-makers and woodworkers – take your pick from more than 100 artists and makers ‘at home’ in their studios or exhibiting across West Berkshire and North Hampshire over the next three weeks as part of Open Studios 2017. Read more about it in this week’s Newbury Weekly News and Out&About magazine, and visit the Insight exhibition at New Greenham Arts, where examples of each artist’s work is on show to help you to plan your visits. Check out these 360 degree views.

