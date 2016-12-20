go

Appeal for governors at 'outstanding' children's centre

Hungerford's Nursery School Centre for Children and Families plans expansion

HUNGERFORD’S ‘outstanding’ Nursery School Centre for Children and Families needs governors.

The appeal was made at a full meeting of Hungerford Town Council by headteacher Suzanna Taylor and chairwoman of governors Daphne Angell.

Ms Taylor told the meeting that the school and centre was expanding and expected to be catering for 140 children by next January.

The centre began enrolling two-year-olds in September last year and recently won education inspector Ofsted’s highest accolade of ‘outstanding’ following a recent inspection.

Ms Taylor and Mrs Angell were congratulated for their success at the meeting by town mayor Martin Crane and district councillor James Podger (Con, Hungerford).

Mrs Angell said: “We’re looking for extra governors – ideally, someone with business acumen, IT skills or media skills.”

Mr Podger told the meeting: “The work the staff do there is inspirational – it really is spectacular.”


Anyone who would like to be part of the success story by becoming a governor should contact the centre on (01488) 682628 or via email at office@hungerfordnursery.w-berks.sch.uk

