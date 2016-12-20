Fresh call to move 'listed' phone box

AN iconic red telephone kiosk on Hungerford High Street should be moved for safety’s sake, according to some.

Initial calls to remove it hit a roadblock after Hungerford Town Council highways and transport committee chairman, deputy mayor Rob Brookman, revealed it had been given ‘listed building’ status.

The calls to move it followed a series of near- misses between cars and pedestrians, as some believe it reduces visibility for both.

One resident summed up the feelings of those who fear it is a safety hazard.

Newbury Weekly News reader Christine Hall said: “I’ve seen several people rush out from behind the box to cross the zebra crossing.

“They look right but run out on to the crossing in hope that there is no traffic coming from the other direction. This is a very dangerous crossing and it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or worse.”

She added: “Surely historical value can be preserved by moving the phone box to another safer location.

“Safety has to be a priority and if the proposed increase in the Hungerford population goes ahead this site will be even more dangerous.”

* WHAT do you think? Contact Hungerford and Lambourn Valley reporter John Garvey at john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk with your view