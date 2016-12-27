Freedom of the Town for Beryl

THE Freedom of the Town of Hungerford has been bestowed on a well-known and popular resident.

Town mayor Martin Crane conferred the honour on Beryl Fowler in recognition of her outstanding record of service to the community.

Mrs Fowler (pictured seated at the front) served as clerk to Hungerford Town Council for 32 years, and was chairwoman of the Hungerford and District Community Arts Festival (HADCAF) committee from 1994 until her retirement last year.

Over the years she has also served on the Friends of Hungerford Surgery committee, been a governor of Hungerford Nursery School and a vice chairwoman of Hungerford Town Band.

In addition, Mrs Fowler has devoted time and energy to various local charity fundraising committees.

The ceremony was conducted informally at Hungerford Care Home and was attended by former mayors, present and former town councillors, members of Mrs Fowler’s proud family and a number of her many friends.

Meanwhile, the nominations for next year’s Freedom of the Town of Hungerford awards are now open.

Inaugurated in 2012 by Mr Crane, the awards are intended “to promote good citizenship by recognising as role models those in our midst who, by their actions and demeanour, have demonstrated exceptionally loyal service to the benefit of the town”.

If you know of someone deserving recognition, nominations should be received by town clerk Claire Barnes no later than March 1 next year.

Those nominating a candidate will be asked to suggest why they should receive recognition, providing as much detail as possible, within a maximum of 250 words.

Forms are available from the town council office in the library building and will soon also be available online at www.hungerford-tc.gov.uk

Nominations will be judged by a small panel, whose decision will be presented to the full council for ratification and the awards will be announced at the Town Meeting next spring.