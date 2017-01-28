go

Police appeal for witnesses to serious road accident last night

Pedestrian has been taken to hospital following collision

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Police appeal for witnesses to serious road accident last night

POLICE have issued an appeal for witnesses to a serious traffic accident in Newbury.

The incident took place by the over-bridge on the A339 at around 10pm yesterday evening Friday).

A silver BMW struck a pedestrian.

The 19-year-old man was injured during the incident and is currently being treated in hospital. He remains in a serious condition which is not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigating officer PC Sally Barden said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information which could relate to it.

“We believe the pedestrian may have fallen from the bridge prior to the collision.

“If you were driving on the A339 or the over-bridge at the time of the incident or have any information please contact me via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Driver using mobile phone the cause of yet another fatal crash on A34

Man who caused fatal A34 crash was using mobile phone

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

All Districts

Police appeal for witnesses to serious road accident last night
All Districts

Police appeal for witnesses to serious road accident last night

Pedestrian has been taken to hospital following collision

 
Handybus serving huge Downlands area – around 20 villages – seeks volunteer drivers
All Districts

Handybus serving huge Downlands area – around 20 villages – seeks volunteer drivers

 
News

Upper Lambourn man jailed for vicious assault

 
News

Public meeting tonight over plans for 119 new homes for Hungerford

 
All Districts

Freedom of Hungerford for Beryl

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive