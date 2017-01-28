Police appeal for witnesses to serious road accident last night

POLICE have issued an appeal for witnesses to a serious traffic accident in Newbury.

The incident took place by the over-bridge on the A339 at around 10pm yesterday evening Friday).

A silver BMW struck a pedestrian.

The 19-year-old man was injured during the incident and is currently being treated in hospital. He remains in a serious condition which is not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigating officer PC Sally Barden said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information which could relate to it.

“We believe the pedestrian may have fallen from the bridge prior to the collision.

“If you were driving on the A339 or the over-bridge at the time of the incident or have any information please contact me via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”