District-wide roadworks update

THE following roadworks are planned for various locations across West Berkshire throughout February.

Royal Avenue, Tilehurst will be closed between the two junctions of Garston Crescent. The closure will be in place from 7am until 7pm, from Monday, February 13 until Wednesday, February 15, for carriageway joint repairs.

Deadmans Lane in Greenham will be closed between 7am and 7pm on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15, 2017 for carriageway resurfacing works. As there is no alternative route access will be granted when possible.

The Haywards and The Frances in Thatcham will both be closed between 7am and 7pm on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17, 2017 for carriageway resurfacing works. Access for residents will be granted when February 15 possible.

Rectory Road, in Padworth will be closed between 9.30am until 2pm from Wednesday, until Friday, February 17, 2017 to allow urgent tree works to be carried out. The closure will be in place between Reading Road and School Lane and a diversion will be via Silver Lane.

Closure of UNR Chaddleworth From 20th Feb to 3rd Mar Dear all,

The B4000 will be subject to a series of overnight closures at the bridge over the M4 while maintenance and waterproofing works on the bridge are completed. Full road closures will be in place between 8pm and 5am every week night from Monday, February 20, 2017 and the works are expected to take approximately six weeks. During the closures all traffic will be diverted via the A4 and A338. There will be temporary traffic lights on the B4000 at the M4 bridge during the day and significant delays are expected. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route where possible.

The unnamed road from the A338 Wantage Road towards Common Lane, in Chaddleworth, will be closed for approximately 1,300m from the A338, just to the north of Woollen Farm between February 20 and March 3, 2017 for BT Openreach to carry out cabling works. An alternative route will be via the A338 Wantage Road and the unnamed road from A338 to B4494, just south of the closure.

Hedgeway, in Newbury, will be closed on Monday, February 20 to allow for repairs of joints in the carriageway. The works will continue on Tuesday, February 21 if necessary.

Oliver Drive, Calcot, will be closed on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 for carriageway joint repairs. There will be a diversion via Garston Crescent.

Coombe Road, Compton will be closed between the junctions with Aldworth Road and the unnamed road from Compton to Hampstead Norreys from Friday, February 24 until Thursday, March 23, 2017 to allow Thames Water to replace a water main. There will a diversion in place via Aldworth Road, School Road, High Street and the Compton to Hampstead Norreys Road.

Lawrence’s Lane, Thatcham will be closed from Thursday, February 26 for approximately three weeks while Gigaclear undertake broadband works. All traffic will be diverted via The Ridge, Cold Ash Hill, Heath Lane and Floral Way.

More details of all the roadworks taking place in the district can be found online at www.roadworks.org and by searching for West Berkshire.