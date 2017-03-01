Our 150th inspires Hungerford school pupils

go

Early days of the Newbury Weekly News relived

THE 150th anniversary of the Newbury Weekly News has inspired school projects.

Youngsters at John O’Gaunt School in Hungerford have been encouraged to discuss what it may have been like to be a journalist from the early days of the newspaper.

They also watched a film about the NWN made by the Office of Information in 1952 to show to Commonwealth countries what life and culture was like in England.

At the time, the film was translated in 12 languages and shown worldwide.

School librarian Nicola Chester, who is also an NWN columnist, said: “Happy birthday to the NWN. We wanted to celebrate this historic occasion and use it also to aid learning.

“The students loved seeing the film as they were recognising their towns and villages that were on show.”

