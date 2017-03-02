Planners agree to Hungerford Town Football Club improvements

HUNGERFORD Town Football Club has got the official go-ahead for £35,000 improvements at its Bulpit Lane ground.

Work is now under way to get the facilities up to Vanarama National League standard by March 31.

The club’s rapid rise up the football ladder had left its ground lagging behind in terms of facilities.

A crowdfunding campaign with match funding raised the necessary cash for the improvements, including additional covered seating, and improved floodlights, dressing rooms and toilet facilities.

Chairman Nigel Warrick said at the time that the club’s “meteoric rise” had brought its own challenges, and added: “This is the only way we can think of doing it.

“The football under manager Bobby Wilkinson has been brilliant and has taken us to his level, but the infrastructure is old and has not kept pace.

“We are all immensely proud of our club.

“We need to continue to strive and turn a once ugly duckling into a swan in order to appease the stringent National League requirements.”

Unlike some other teams in the league, The Crusaders are totally self-funded and run by a community committee of volunteers.

Hungerford Town Football Club itself is steeped in history.

It was established in 1886, originally playing on the Hungerford Marsh Field before moving into the current Bulpit Lane ground.

Hungerford Town Council and the Football Association supported the application.

A planning officer’s report stated: “The new turnstiles and repositioned front gate are designed in a way that reflects the character of the football club and are utilitarian in design.

“The extension to the club house to accommodate new toilets, first aid room, and storage is considered adequate.

“The new stand will sit adjacent to the existing stand on site.”

He concluded: “The case officer considers that the degree of development is acceptable.”