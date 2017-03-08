The call goes out for a classic carol

THE search is on to find a Hungerford carol.

The competition is being organised by Hungerford Town Band’s musical director Tim Crouter, St Lawrence Church organist Chris Buck and local author Iris Lloyd, whose idea it was.

The composition may be the work of one or more collaborators who should live, work, or go to school within a 10-mile radius of Hungerford.

The carol should have a nativity theme and take no longer than three minutes to perform.

Both words and melody are required and copyright will remain with the composer or composers.

The competition has three sections – up to 11 years of age, 12 to 17, and adults.

Sections one and two are free to enter; entry fee for adults is £10.

Any funds remaining after expenses have been paid will be donated to the church to pay towards the lighting and heating used during auditions.

There will be a panel of judges and if any competitor is known to one or more of them, that judge will declare their interest and use his or her discretion as to whether to withdraw from the judging panel.

Mrs Lloyd, who is secretary to the parochial church council at St Lawrence Church and who penned the Bron series of historical novels, said: “I was listening to the Town Band last Christmas as they performed in the High Street and the idea just came to me.

“I thought how wonderful it would be for Hungerford to have a carol of its own.

“Several people have already started working on theirs and we have a panel of judges at the ready. As this is a local competition, it’s recognised that some of the entrants may be known to everyone on the panel.”

Organisers have stressed it will be the carol that is judged and not the performance.

The closing date is Sunday, October 1.

Timed auditions will then be held on Saturday, October 28, at St Lawrence Church before the panel of judges.

Anyone may attend the auditions as part of the audience, but will not have any input in choosing the winner.

Light refreshments will be available for the duration of the auditions.

When all entries have been performed, the judges will retire to agree on their decision, after which the winner will be announced and a small prize awarded.

It is a condition of taking part in the competition that all entrants give permission for their entries to be performed free of charge during the Christmas 2017 season at church services, concerts and other public events.

Entry forms may be obtained from, and any enquiries directed to, Tim Crouter, 3 York Road, telephone 07776 381510, email timcrouter@aol.com or Chris Buck, 17 Sanden Close, (01488) 683396, email peteg3lwt@btinternet.com or Iris Lloyd, 13 Bridge Street, (01488) 686372, email iris.lloyd@virgin.net

Alternatively, they can be collected from the Vicarage in Parsonage Lane.

Mrs Lloyd said: “We very much look forward to being inundated by entries.”