Rate relief advice for Hungerford small businesses

A RESURGENT Hungerford Chamber of Commerce has booked a special guest speaker to talk on rates relief for small businesses.

Everyone is welcome to attend, not just chamber members.

The speaker is Ian Sloan of chartered surveyors Bankier Sloan of north Oxfordshire.

He will speak for around 30 minutes on small business rate relief and the implications of the recent revaluation.

This will be followed by a question and answer session.

The event takes place on Thursday next week in the Cygnet Suite of the Three Swans Hotel in the High Street at 6.30pm for 7pm.

The chamber has recently undergone a reorganisation.

Nigel Perrin, who served as chairman for the past five years, is now the acting treasurer. David Small is the chamber secretary.

The incoming chairwoman is Christina Finlay, who is currently the insight and supporter data director for the National Trust and who also runs a property management and renovation business with her husband, part time.

She spent most of her career in Singapore, where she ran her own restaurant for two years, after many years in marketing and management consulting.

Mrs Finlay was born in Canada, but England has been home for the last four years, and Hungerford for the past 12 months.

Mr Perrin said: “We’ve relaunched the chamber and, following a recent business survey, one of the key things we’re going to do is to ensure we have regular, key speakers of relevance to the local business community.

“As regards the revaluation of business rates, the rating authority has been visiting local businesses and some rates are going up, some are staying the same and some will reduce.

“It’s a mixed bag. But it seems some have been overcharged and we hope our first speaker will address this issue.”

The chamber currently represents around 100 businesses from the local area.

There is a vacancy for a full-time treasurer.

For more information, visit the revamped website at www.hungerfordchamberofcommerce.co.uk