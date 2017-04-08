Powder to the people! Run's a riot of colour

AMID a riot of neon paint showers, 260 people took part in Hungerford’s first Colour Mile fun run on Saturday.

The spectacular event was hosted by John O’Gaunt School and organised by English teacher Kelly Delaney.

It raised funds for Prospect Hospice in Swindon, Wiltshire, where her mother was cared for before she died in 2015, and for the school’s parents and students association.

Participants of all ages were showered with neon paint powder, making the rainbow dash a brilliant spectacle.

During the Colour Mile there was a barbecue, bouncy castle and refreshments, plus other fun and attractions.

Ms Delaney said afterwards: “I feel it went really well. Everyone had a great day and I heard nothing but good things about the whole event.

“We ended up with 260 entries, which was amazing, and they were all ages, which was great to see.”

She added: “We could've had a lot more, but we had to limit numbers due to the amount of paint and medals we had preordered.

“That was a shame – but it means it can be bigger and even better next year, if that’s possible.

“I’m not sure how much we’ve raised yet as we decided to take 48 hours off to recover, as it was a hectic weekend.”

Participants each got a pair of colourful protective sunglasses, a white T-shirt and a finisher’s medal.