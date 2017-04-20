Jail for Great Shefford man who repeatedly flouted driving ban

A GREAT Shefford man is beginning a prison sentence after repeatedly flouting a driving ban.

Daniel Kelly Mountain’s first arrest for driving while disqualified came less than 24 hours after he was disqualified, Reading magistrates heard.

Ben May, prosecuting, said the arresting officers who bailed the 30-year-old gas engineer had watched in astonishment as he strolled from Newbury police station, got into a car... and drove off.

But last Thursday his luck ran out as District Judge Davinder Lachhar sent him to jail.

Mr May said Mr Mountain’s licence was initially revoked due to the points ‘totting up’ procedure for motoring offences.

He said on one occasion police spotted his vehicle on Hungerford Hill in Lambourn as it overtook another car and drove off at speed.

Another time he was seen driving on Newbury Road, Lambourn, and when he saw the officers he leaped out and ran off.

But, said Mr May, he was wearing flip flops and one flew off, causing Mr Mountain to stub his toe and fall to the ground in pain, leading to another arrest.

During one confrontation with police, the court heard, Mr Mountain threatened to punch officers in the face, prompting them to fell him with in the incapacitant spray, Captor.

Mr Mountain initially denied four charges of driving while disqualified, four charges of driving without insurance and one of obstructing or resisting police, all committed in Newbury, Hungerford and Lambourn between December 31 last year and March 20 this year.

But he changed his pleas to guilty on the day of trial.

The court heard his previous convictions include offences of driving while using a mobile phone, assault, making off without payment for fuel, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Mr Mountain, who was representing himself, told the judge he was sorry for committing the latest offences.

A probation officer told the court Mr Mountain had been trying to keep his business going when he repeatedly got behind the wheel in defiance of his driving ban.

She recommended a sentence of unpaid work plus a lengthy, suspended prison sentence.

But district judge Lachhar said that, from what he had told the probation officer, it appeared he had treated the ban with contempt and continued to drive as usual.

She told Mr Mountain he had been given “a number of chances”, yet, having been released on bail, chose to continue offending.

Mr Mountain was sentenced to a total of four months’ imprisonment.

In addition he was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £30. No order was made for costs.