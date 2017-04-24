go

Artisans' Collective set for May launch

Hungerford's “unique shopping and lifestyle destination”

THE Barrs Yard Artisans’ Collective will officially be launched on May 5.

The project will bring together a number of independent businesses, including a deli, wine shop, fashion boutique, gardening, clothing brand and art gallery, which will reside alongside Garden Art Plus’s own shop to create a “unique shopping and lifestyle destination”.

The project was publicly announced in 2013 and is the dream of Travers and Katie Nettleton, owners of Garden Art Plus at Barrs Yard at the gateway to the town.

The site itself, a distinctive landmark with its Aladdin’s Cave treasure trove of artefacts such as finely decorated gates, pergolas and stone troughs, has become one of the town’s most striking features.

Mr Nettleton said: “The concept behind The Barrs Yard Artisans Collective is to establish one easily accessible site, a collection of like-minded people who believe in producing the highest-quality products and services and who collectively can benefit from each other and appeal to a wide variety of visitors to the yard.”

The businesses on site so far are

* Garden Art Plus – www.gardenartplus.com

* Grape Smith – www.grapesmith.co.uk

* the Honesty Group – www.honestygroup.co.uk

* Jax Jeans – www.jaxjeans.co.uk

* Wendy Lewis Flowers – www.wendylewisflowers.com

* Cricket Fine Art – www.cricketfineart.co.uk

* The Generous Gardener – www.thegenerousgardener.co.uk 

The venture will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Artisans' Collective set for May launch
