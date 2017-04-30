go

The Hungerford Club does it again!

It's nominated CAMRA Club of the Year once more

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

The Hungerford Club does it again!

THE Hungerford Club has retained the title of Club of the Year, awarded by the West Berkshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The club, which has more than 500 members, has been a regular winner of the title over the years and made it into the national Good Beer Guide last year.

The club has a regular programme of activities throughout the year, including curry nights, barbecues and a popular beer festival over the August bank holiday weekend.

CAMRA campaigns nationally for good-quality real ale in clubs, and also looks for clubs with a good atmosphere, welcome surroundings and a sense of community.

Simon Everitt, the ‘British Real Ale Pub Adventure Blogger from York’, who aims to visit every pub in the Good Beer Guide before he dies, said of a recent visit to the Hungerford Club: “I was made to feel part of the ‘family’ by the barmaid and all the wonderful locals.”

Club steward Maria McConnon, who inherited the role from long-serving Ken Nesbitt last July, said: “We’d liked to say thank you to West Berkshire CAMRA for once again honouring us with this prestigious award.

“It’s through the hard work and dedication of the staff at the Hungerford Club that we are able to maintain our high standards which enables us to serve a great pint of real ale that keeps our members coming back time and again.”

Chairman of West Berkshire CAMRA, Richard Scullion, said: “Our CAMRA members have yet again reported enjoying a good pint of real ale at the Hungerford Club over the last year, in a relaxed, welcoming environment. The passion shown by Maria and her team is clear, the result is a well- kept cellar and good-quality real ale.”

The Hungerford Club now goes forward to the central southern regional stage of the CAMRA Club of the Year competition.
Photo caption

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

EXCLUSIVE: Autistic boy housed with dangerous sex offender

West Berkshire Council logo

“We are going to have a great local facility for local people”

“We are going to have a great local facility for local people”

There's a new joint in town

7Bone Burger Co

All Districts

The Hungerford Club does it again!
All Districts

The Hungerford Club does it again!

It's nominated CAMRA Club of the Year once more

 
Artisans' Collective set for May launch
All Districts

Artisans' Collective set for May launch

Hungerford's “unique shopping and lifestyle destination”

 
All Districts

Jail for Great Shefford man who repeatedly flouted driving ban

1comment

 
All Districts

Powder to the people! Run's a riot of colour

 
Hungerford

Confusion remains over policy on shoplifters

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33