The Hungerford Club does it again!

THE Hungerford Club has retained the title of Club of the Year, awarded by the West Berkshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The club, which has more than 500 members, has been a regular winner of the title over the years and made it into the national Good Beer Guide last year.

The club has a regular programme of activities throughout the year, including curry nights, barbecues and a popular beer festival over the August bank holiday weekend.

CAMRA campaigns nationally for good-quality real ale in clubs, and also looks for clubs with a good atmosphere, welcome surroundings and a sense of community.

Simon Everitt, the ‘British Real Ale Pub Adventure Blogger from York’, who aims to visit every pub in the Good Beer Guide before he dies, said of a recent visit to the Hungerford Club: “I was made to feel part of the ‘family’ by the barmaid and all the wonderful locals.”

Club steward Maria McConnon, who inherited the role from long-serving Ken Nesbitt last July, said: “We’d liked to say thank you to West Berkshire CAMRA for once again honouring us with this prestigious award.

“It’s through the hard work and dedication of the staff at the Hungerford Club that we are able to maintain our high standards which enables us to serve a great pint of real ale that keeps our members coming back time and again.”

Chairman of West Berkshire CAMRA, Richard Scullion, said: “Our CAMRA members have yet again reported enjoying a good pint of real ale at the Hungerford Club over the last year, in a relaxed, welcoming environment. The passion shown by Maria and her team is clear, the result is a well- kept cellar and good-quality real ale.”

The Hungerford Club now goes forward to the central southern regional stage of the CAMRA Club of the Year competition.

