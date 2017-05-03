go

No police action after fighting at football match

Force hands responsibility to Football Association

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

football

NO prosecutions are likely to follow an incident at which parents brawled on the pitch and a boy needed hospital treatment after a junior football match.

Instead, police are preparing to hand responsibility for dealing with the matter over to civilian football authorities.

The mayhem happened during the second half of a match in Burnham, near Slough, between Lambourn FC juniors and Burnham Junior FC Lynx Blues on March 5.

Police said there was an altercation and the Lambourn FC victim, aged 15, was attacked by two men.

He suffered bruising to his chest and injuries to his face and leg.

He was treated at hospital and discharged.

A subsequent match report on the official website of the Burnham Junior Football Club made serious, unsubstantiated claims against Lambourn players, officials and parents, including an assertion that one adult threatened another with a knife in a car park and later intimidated him in a road rage incident.

The officer who was investigating the alleged attack on the Lambourn player, Pc Matt Styles, said at the time: “We would be keen to hear from anyone who was at the match and witnessed the altercation to contact us.”

However, a spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police, Lucy Billen, said last week: “It appears that this case is in the process of being handed over to the Football Association to deal with.

“This is subject to some final checks in the investigation.”

A spokesman for the Berks and Bucks Football Association, Alastair Kay, said: “While I can confirm that we are investigating the incidents that occurred during the match, we cannot comment further as it is an ongoing disciplinary investigation.”

