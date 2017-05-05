On your marks: it's Welford Fun Run

WELFORD 10k and Fun Run returns on Sunday.

Organisers are providing an event for runners who will be able to enjoy a beautiful multi-terrain route on part of the private Welford Estate.

The day starts with a 500m fun run for primary school children, followed by a 2.5k run for anyone aged nine years and over.

The big event is the 10k, which starts at 10.30am.

There will be some great on-site facilities, with catering provided by Boswells café from Newbury.

Spectators are also welcome and there is a grass bank providing a fantastic grandstand view over the start and finish area.

For more information and to enter go to www.entrycentral.com/ welford10k or email friendsofwelford@gmail.com

The event is organised by the Friends of Welford and Wickham Primary School.

All proceeds will go towards purchasing school equipment.