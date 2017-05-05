On your marks: it's Welford Fun Run

Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems
WELFORD 10k and Fun Run returns on Sunday.
Organisers are providing an event for runners who will be able to enjoy a beautiful multi-terrain route on part of the private Welford Estate.
The day starts with a 500m fun run for primary school children, followed by a 2.5k run for anyone aged nine years and over.
The big event is the 10k, which starts at 10.30am.
There will be some great on-site facilities, with catering provided by Boswells café from Newbury.
Spectators are also welcome and there is a grass bank providing a fantastic grandstand view over the start and finish area.
For more information and to enter go to www.entrycentral.com/ welford10k or email friendsofwelford@gmail.com
The event is organised by the Friends of Welford and Wickham Primary School.
All proceeds will go towards purchasing school equipment.
