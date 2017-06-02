Night Cycle pair raise £2k

TWO Newbury women cycled for almost seven hours through the night to raise more than £2,000 for cancer charities.

Anne Harding and her friend Rowena Overend took part in the Women v Cancer Ride the Night event, setting off from Windsor Racecourse at 10am on Saturday.

They pedalled 100km to London, pausing at Westminster Bridge to lay a rose in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack, before riding back to Windsor, finishing as the sun rose at 4.50am on Sunday.

Mrs Harding, aged 52, of Castle Grove, Donnington, and Mrs Overend, 45, of Butson Close, Newbury, signed up for the event despite never taking on an endurance cycle ride before.

They started training in January and gradually lengthened their rides until just before the event, when they managed to cycle 50 miles.

Mrs Harding, who has a son and daughter, said: “Riding through London at night was amazing.

“With all 3,000 riders wearing pink hi-vis vests we looked like a river of pink flowing through the streets. Lots of people cheered and shouted encouragement as we passed, which was brilliant. The London Eye was lit up pink for the night in our honour.”

Mrs Overend, who has a son, said: “We hadn’t practiced riding at night so I was a bit worried about it, but by the time we arrived at Windsor I was more excited than nervous.”

Mrs Harding said that everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer.

“The support and encouragement of our friends and family really helped to keep us going during the long months of training and on the ride itself,” she said. “I am over the moon but it would be wonderful to raise even more.”

The couple raised the cash for Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit www.justgiving.com and search for Anne Harding or Rowena Overend Ride the Night or type www.bit.ly/2riBL5h