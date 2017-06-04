go

On crime fiction beat with Sarah

London copper turns crime writer

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

On crime fiction beat with Sarah

A BURGHFIELD Common author has used her past experience as a police constable as the inspiration for her second novel.

Sarah Flint recently retired after 35 years fighting crime for the Metropolitan Police, before moving to West Berkshire to pursue a full-time career as a crime fiction writer.   

Last month, she visited Mortimer Library to speak about her new book Trophy Taker.

 

Both her novels (Mummy’s Favourite and Trophy Taker) feature DC Charlotte Stafford and Hunter – who are based on police officers she used to work with on a daily basis.

She said: “There is a little bit of me and little bit of others that I worked with in Charlotte Stafford.

“They know they have been the inspiration and might recognise themselves in her.”

She added: “I use a lot of my knowledge of police procedures in my writing. I’ve never worked on a serial killer case as they are few and far between, but in the second book there is a dual story line which is based on something I’d dealt with.”

She has just finished writing the third book in the series, which will be ready for publication in January 2018.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Funeral for "hugely respected" policeman held in West Berkshire

Funeral for "hugely respected" policeman held in West Berkshire

UPDATE: Water supply problems affecting thousands of West Berkshire homes

Water supply problems affect thousands of West Berkshire homes

Police release CCTV images in connection with Hungerford Arcade raid

Police release CCTV images in connection with Hungerford Arcade raid

'Gobby' man, 33, assaulted officer after being thrown out of Newbury bar

'Gobby' man, 33, assaulted officer after being thrown out of Newbury bar

All Districts

On crime fiction beat with Sarah
All Districts

On crime fiction beat with Sarah

London copper turns crime writer

 
Funding for Thatcham to fight flooding secured
News

Next step in protecting Thatcham from flooding approved

Plans for third basin get the go ahead 

 
All Districts

Police release CCTV images in connection with Hungerford Arcade raid

 
All Districts

Night Cycle pair raise £2k

 
Video Gallery

It's Monte Carlo or bust for fundraisers

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33