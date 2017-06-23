Time to Talk helps more than 3,000 young people

A NEWBURY-based counselling charity has delivered a staggering 3,250 free sessions for young people in West Berkshire in the last 12 months.

Time to Talk has a team of 28 volunteer counsellors who deliver these sessions on a wide-array of issues.

At its annual meeting, held last week, in Newbury, clinical lead Davina Nicholson announced that of the young people helped by the charity, 73 per cent completed their planned course of counselling.

A parent of one young person said: “I just wanted to say a big thank you for your support last year in counselling my daughter.

“We are a year on from her last counselling session and I am pleased to say that she is coping well at school and with life in general.

“More than that, she’s confident and happy.”

The charity generally offers up to 12 weekly, 50-minute sessions with the same counsellor at the same time and in the same place each week.

In the past year there have been many changes at the charity as the area covered has expanded to include Kintbury and Woolton Hill and they have also opened their doors on Saturday mornings.

At the AGM, a new chair of the Board of Trustees Lesley Boler was appointed, following the retirement of the current chair, Janice Powell.

Time to Talk is a charity which offers free counselling to young people aged between 11 and 25 years old.

For more information, or to donate to Time to Talk, visit www.t2twb.org or call (01635) 760331.