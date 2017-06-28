go

Enborne Parents run to tackle 'the big C'

Ten Enborne CE Primary school mums smash the Oxford Half marathon

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Enborne Parents run to tackle 'the big C'

TEN mums from Enborne CE Primary School will run the Oxford Half Marathon in October to raise money for charity. 
In 2016, the headteacher of the school, Jessica Wilson passed away after a battle with cancer.


Since then, two parents have been diagnosed and have been going through aggressive chemotherapy.
Michelle Slatter, Foundation Governor, PTA Treasurer and runner said: “We’re just a small school with a big community feel, who have had to deal with the ‘Big C’ over the last year, and wanted to find a way to show our support.


“We thought there would be only a handful of parents interested in the run, but we were surprised that so many signed up.” 
On October 8, team ‘Mums on the Run’ will run the 13.1 miles to raise money for three charities: Friends of Enborne School (PTA), Maggie’s Centre and Cancer Research UK. 


Mrs Slatter added: “We don’t have a target as such but we are hoping to raise £500 each.”  


Not all participants are runners and only a couple have run a half marathon before.


One runner, Sarah Powell, is a running novice and has started her training with the ‘couch to 5km programme’.


“Team ‘Mums on the Run’ meet once a week, running as a group to egg each other on,” Mrs Slatter added. 


Donations would be kindly received into the school FAO: Michelle Slatter, Enborne C of E Primary School, Enborne, RG20 0JU.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Drink-driver gets stuck trying to force way through roadblock

Court

Children's education "will be disrupted" by traveller site refurb

Children's education "will be disrupted" by traveller site refurb

'Nuclear option' in battle to halt housing scheme

Late-night shopping in Hungerford today

Number of schools in deficit trebles in the last year

Schools' budget deficit has trebled

All Districts

Enborne Parents run to tackle 'the big C'
All Districts

Enborne Parents run to tackle 'the big C'

Ten Enborne CE Primary school mums smash the Oxford Half marathon

 
Trust's £5k boost to chapel
Hampshire

Trust's £5k boost to chapel

Newbury National trust Association present £5,000 to Sandham

 
Thatcham

Thatcham Boy's Brigade closing down

 
News

Cost to bring back CCTV in Thatcham could rise

 
Hungerford

'Nuclear option' in battle to halt housing scheme

14comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33