Enborne Parents run to tackle 'the big C'

TEN mums from Enborne CE Primary School will run the Oxford Half Marathon in October to raise money for charity.

In 2016, the headteacher of the school, Jessica Wilson passed away after a battle with cancer.



Since then, two parents have been diagnosed and have been going through aggressive chemotherapy.

Michelle Slatter, Foundation Governor, PTA Treasurer and runner said: “We’re just a small school with a big community feel, who have had to deal with the ‘Big C’ over the last year, and wanted to find a way to show our support.



“We thought there would be only a handful of parents interested in the run, but we were surprised that so many signed up.”

On October 8, team ‘Mums on the Run’ will run the 13.1 miles to raise money for three charities: Friends of Enborne School (PTA), Maggie’s Centre and Cancer Research UK.



Mrs Slatter added: “We don’t have a target as such but we are hoping to raise £500 each.”



Not all participants are runners and only a couple have run a half marathon before.



One runner, Sarah Powell, is a running novice and has started her training with the ‘couch to 5km programme’.



“Team ‘Mums on the Run’ meet once a week, running as a group to egg each other on,” Mrs Slatter added.



Donations would be kindly received into the school FAO: Michelle Slatter, Enborne C of E Primary School, Enborne, RG20 0JU.