New landlady at The Downgate

Longest serving licensees call it a day

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

New landlady at The Downgate


HUNGERFORD’S longest-serving licensees have called it a day – and there’s a new face behind the bar at The Downgate.

Dave and Janet Yates took over the popular Arkell’s brewery watering hole, regularly listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide, back in 2004.

They have now retired and the pub, perched on the edge of the common at the top of Park Street, is currently closed for a brief refurbishment.

Mr Yates said: “We’ve had a very happy 13 years here and we’d just like to say thank you to all our customers and friends.”

When it reopens next weekend, the new licensee will be familiar to many local people.

Lauren Weir is the daughter of Jimmy and Haley Weir, who ran the Plume of Feathers (now The Hungerford Arms) in the High Street for many years.

She said: “I want to keep this as a traditional, friendly local, offering great food.

“Nothing too fancy, ‘keep it real’ is the motto – but locally sourced, fresh and well prepared.

“I’ve been travelling the world and working in the racing industry... but I guess the licensed trade is in my blood.”

