A kitchen fire broke out in Lambourn this morning (Monday, July 10)

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) received reports of the fire, in Essex Place, at 11.44am.

RBFRS crews from Newbury were sent to the scene.

Two firefighters in breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters then ventilated the area affected.