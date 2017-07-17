go

Hungerford Rotary Club's generous donation to radiotherapy appeal

Donation is match funded by the Greenham Trust

HUNGERFORD Rotary Club has made a donation of £2,250 to the Brighter Futures Radiotherapy Appeal.

The donation, which was match-funded by the Greenham Trust through the Good Exchange, was presented to the trust’s fundraiser, Jane Leighton, at a recent Rotary Club lunch.

The appeal, which will help equip a new radiotherapy centre at Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire, has so far raised more than £1.6m of the £2.9m target.

The new radiotherapy centre will provide the opportunity for cancer patients to be treated closer to home in a modern, purpose-built facility that provides a welcoming
environment during a period which is often an anxious time for patients.

The cheque was presented by Rotarian Barry Kempton, who has organised the quarterly draw to raise the money.

More information on how to support the radiotherapy appeal can be found at www.brighterfuturesgwh.nhs.uk

