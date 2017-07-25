It's all change at the top for Hungerford Rotary

HUNGERFORD Rotary Club has appointed a new president for the year... step forward, Fiona Poole.

She said at her inauguration that she was looking forward to a “very successful fundraising and fun year for the club”.

Her committees are already arranging new events for the people of Hungerford to enjoy while raising money for the president’s chosen charities.

This year they include Hungerford Youth and School organisation, the Bruce Trust, Alexander Divine Children’s Hospice for Berkshire and the national Rotary Club’s Shelter Boxes project.

The presentations for the new committee nominations, which took place at the club’s annual barbecue, included president-elect Norman Sinclair Baines and president nominee Keith Haddrell.

Food for the annual event was generously supplied by Hungerford Tesco, Squires Bakery and The Hungerford Butcher.