Who will get to wear the coveted Black Beret?

THE annual Black Beret contest for the biggest onion reaches its zenith at The Swan, Inkpen, this Saturday, September 2.

For months, entrants have cosseted, fed and watered their prize sets with various potions including, inevitably, beer, to encourage them to grow to outsize proportions.

But to ensure no dodgy growth hormones or banned treatments, the winner must eat a portion of his winning onion with cheese.

For those not in the know, the Black Beret contest is now in its 21st year and is fiercely competitive.

Licensee Bernard Harris (pictured), a past winner himself, said: “As usual we’ve got around 40 entries but there’s more children getting involved this year, which is encouraging.”

The weighing takes place at The Swan at around 7.30pm on Saturday.