Last in Proms on the Green concert series this weekend

ALDBOURNE Band presents the last in its present series of Pond Concerts this Sunday, September 3.

In a quintessentially English setting on the village green, surrounded by thatched cottages, a pub and the village church, the audience traditionally brings a picnic to these popular events.

During August’s Proms on the Green concert (pictured), the programme showcased three of the band’s soloists and the complete cornet section.

Musical director David Johnson delighted the crowd with music ranging from Verdi’s ‘Force of Destiny’, a Mozart horn concerto, ‘Benedictus’ from Carl Jenkins’ ‘War Requiem’, to music from the Western ‘Silverado’, ‘Putting on the Ritz’ and a Glen Miller selection.

A special addition to this year’s prom was the young soprano Tilly Wale, who gave a masterful performance of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ from ‘Les Miserable’s’, accompanied by the band, and later in the concert led the crowds in the traditional singing of ‘Rule Britannia’ and ‘Land of Hope and Glory’.

The hardworking Friends of Aldbourne Band had organised a raffle and also provided cakes and cups of tea for the crowds to enjoy, raising funds for the financially self-supporting village band who are in the world’s top 50 brass bands.

New Friends are always welcome and the membership secretary can be contacted on 01672 540419.

Aldbourne Band is also keen to add committed, good quality brass players to its ranks.

For further information contact the chairman Ian Keene on 07799 648585 or email secretary@aldbourne-band.co.uk

Meanwhile, the band’s final Pond Concert of the season will be at 6.45pm on Sunday, September 3 in the village square.