Nine people injured in collision

NINE people were injured in a collision in Woolhampton on Monday (September 18) night with six being taken to hospital.

Two cars were involved in the accident on Bath Road, Woolhampton with four people in one car and five people in the other.

All nine people were injured and received medical assistance at the scene.

Six were later taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital with various minor injuries including abdominal injuries and neck and back pain.

The accident is currently being investigated by Thames Valley Police.

Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, and a paramedic team leader attended the scene, as well as two fire crews. The road was closed until the early hours of the morning.