Rider hurt as horse bolts

POLICE are investigating an incident in Lambourn in which a van driver reportedly revved his engine, causing a horse to bolt and injure the rider.

The incident happened at 11.40am on Monday and involved a driver for delivery firm DHL.

Christina Dunlop, of Harry Dunlop Racing in Crowle Road, Lambourn, said the van had been following a group of horses as they approached the Valley Equine Hospital and the Upper Lambourn Road.

She said: “It had been following our string of horses right up close to the legs of the final horse.”

As they turned left to go up the gallop track, the driver reportedly revved his engine.

Mrs Dunlop said that, unfortunately, it was not unknown for drivers to be inconsiderate to horse riders in the area and added: “It caused the horse to jump and fall over onto the road, throwing the rider.

“The horse now has an injured hock and the rider is unable to work due to hurting his foot on impact.

“The van didn’t stop. We did contact DHL and they were very helpful and promised to investigate.”

A spokeswoman for DHL, who declined to be named, said the driver had been traced but that dashboard camera footage suggested he had done nothing wrong.

Meanwhile if anyone has any information they should contact the police via the non-emergency 101 number.

Alternatively the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.