No Tricks, but Pumpkin deserves a bit of a treat

THREE -year-old Labrador-cross Pumpkin, pictured above, is hoping to work her magic on adopters this ‘Howlowe’en’.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “There’s nothing scary about our Pumpkin, although she is rather worried by things and has been busy building a bond with my staff, who are teaching her that the world isn’t a frightening place.

“Pumpkin is now settling well into a foster home, enjoying some home comforts and exchanging tricks for treats.

“She is still being assessed to ascertain the perfect home for this lovely lady, but we’re hoping that she’s swiftly off to a magical forever home very soon.”

If you’re the ‘spook-tacularly’ special someone that Pumpkin is waiting for, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk