go

No Tricks, but Pumpkin deserves a bit of a treat

Three-year old Labrador cross is hoping to work her magic

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

No Tricks, but Pumpkin deserves a bit of a treat

THREE -year-old Labrador-cross Pumpkin, pictured above, is hoping to work her magic on adopters this ‘Howlowe’en’.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “There’s nothing scary about our Pumpkin, although she is rather worried by things and has been busy building a bond with my staff, who are teaching her that the world isn’t a frightening place.

“Pumpkin is now settling well into a foster home, enjoying some home comforts and exchanging tricks for treats.

“She is still being assessed to ascertain the perfect home for this lovely lady, but we’re hoping that she’s swiftly off to a magical forever home very soon.”

If you’re the ‘spook-tacularly’ special someone that Pumpkin is waiting for, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Law finally catches up with Newbury man

Court

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Take a sneak peek inside Newbury's new Malaysian restaurant

Take a sneak peek inside Newbury's new Malaysian restaurant

Woman kicked police officer after neighbours' dispute

Court

All Districts

No Tricks, but Pumpkin deserves a bit of a treat
All Districts

No Tricks, but Pumpkin deserves a bit of a treat

Three-year old Labrador cross is hoping to work her magic

 
Pigeon rescued from Sterling Cables site is shot and killed
News

Pigeon rescued from Sterling Cables site is shot and killed

A baby pigeon rescued from the Sterling Cables tower is killed

4comments

 
News

Baby memories unite families in Thatcham

 
News

Charities rescue 26 abandoned horses

1comment

 
All Districts

Trust's big match boost

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33