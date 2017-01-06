Story of a legend

EXPERIENCE the energy of a full-blown Dylan concert when The Bob Dylan Story prepares to rock the Corn Exchange on Saturday, February 4. Bill Lennon delivers an authentic and charismatic performance as the singer-songwriter, right down to the last detail, recreating the many songs that made Dylan the living legend he is today. Enhanced by a top backing band and planted firmly in the 1960s, The Bob Dylan Story is a definitive tribute to a songwriting genius who spoke for a whole generation. Bill was inspired by Dylan as a teenager, saying “the sound and vocal delivery just blew me away”. Learning piano and banjo as a youngster, he switched to the guitar as a teenager, thanks to the likes of Paul Simon, Cat Stevens and, of course, Bob Dylan. Dylan’s second album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan was the soundtrack to Bill’s childhood, and remains in his top three favourite albums of all time. Featured songs will include the heady idealism of Blowing In The Wind and The Times They Are A Changin; the electric venom of Subterranean Homesick Blues and Like A Rolling Stone; timeless love songs like Lay Lady Lay and I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight; the mysticism of All Along The Watchtower or Mr Tambourine Man. These and many more memorable songs, along with some of the stories behind them, are captured to perfection by the band.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 100 million records, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Recently, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”, notably the first musician to win the award. The Bob Dylan Story is real nostalgia, with classics that take you back to a time when anything seemed possible. Tickets cost £20, to book, visit www.cornexchangenew.com