go

Story of a legend

Bob Dylan show brings nostalgia to the Corn Exchange

Trish Lee

Reporter:

Trish Lee

Contact:

01635 886663

Story of a legend

EXPERIENCE the energy of a full-blown Dylan concert when The Bob Dylan Story prepares to rock the Corn Exchange on Saturday, February 4. Bill Lennon delivers an authentic and charismatic performance as the singer-songwriter, right down to the last detail, recreating the many songs that made Dylan the living legend he is today. Enhanced by a top backing band and planted firmly in the 1960s, The Bob Dylan Story is a definitive tribute to a songwriting genius who spoke for a whole generation. Bill was inspired by Dylan as a teenager, saying “the sound and vocal delivery just blew me away”. Learning piano and banjo as a youngster, he switched to the guitar as a teenager, thanks to the likes of Paul Simon, Cat Stevens and, of course, Bob Dylan. Dylan’s second album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan was the soundtrack to Bill’s childhood, and remains in his top three favourite albums of all time. Featured songs will include the heady idealism of Blowing In The Wind and The Times They Are A Changin; the electric venom of Subterranean Homesick Blues and Like A Rolling Stone; timeless love songs like Lay Lady Lay and I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight; the mysticism of All Along The Watchtower or Mr Tambourine Man. These and many more memorable songs, along with some of the stories behind them, are captured to perfection by the band.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 100 million records, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Recently, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”, notably the first musician to win the award. The Bob Dylan Story is real nostalgia, with classics that take you back to a time when anything seemed possible. Tickets cost £20, to book, visit www.cornexchangenew.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Cold Ash's historic pumping station to appear on tv tonight (Thursday)

Cold Ash's historic pumping station to appear on tv tonight (Thursday)

Online Thatcham fraudster who used fake pictures to dupe men is jailed

Online fraudster who used fake pictures to dupe men is jailed

Man suffers serious leg injuries in Newbury gas cylinder explosion

Man injured in incident at Newbury commercial vehicle dealership

Nine weeks of disruption forecast on the A339 through Newbury

Nine weeks of disruption forecast on the A339 through Newbury

Arts & Ents

To travel hopefully
Arts & Ents

To travel hopefully

Sci-fi space movie Passengers

 
Story of a legend
Arts & Ents

Story of a legend

Bob Dylan show brings nostalgia at the Corn Exchange

 
Arts & Ents

Star Wars spin-off has its moments

 
Arts & Ents

Mediocre uprising on a micro-budget

 
Arts & Ents

Triumph of love over apartheid and empire

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive