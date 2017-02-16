go

On That Note...

Modern barbershop quartet prepare for Thatcham show

A fresh-sounding modern barbershop quartet with a wide-ranging repertoire from Doo-Wop to Hip-Hop, drop by the Old Bluecoat School, Thatcham on Sunday afternoon (4pm).

On That Note sing Bare necessities, Kiss the girl, Three little Birds, Lollipop, Feeling good, Going to the Chapel and Moondance for starters…What’s more, tea and cake will be served from 3.30pm.

The group formed at Chichester University in 2013 and have performed at corporate events including weddings and a movie premiere.

Tickets from Lily's Ladies Fashion, Kingsland Centre, Thatcham. For more info call 01635 292 770 or email simon@witcombs.co.uk 

www.onthatnotebarbershop.co.uk

Modern barbershop quartet prepare for Thatcham show

 
