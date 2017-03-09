Special year for ArtEx

PICTURE this scene 'Above Woodhay' by Tim Richardson, the lead artist at this weekend's ArtEx17. Paintings of the North Hampshire countryside will be the main focus of this year’s exhibition, when the charity show organised by parents from St Martin’s School, East End, celebrates its 25th

anniversary.

More than 40 local artists, many award-winning, will be displaying their work at East Woodhay Village Hall during the two-day show, on Saturday and Sunday. Oxfordshire-based Tim Richardson, draws his inspiration from the beautiful landscape in which he lives.



Tim held his first solo exhibition of pastel paintings in 2003, to critical acclaim. Working from his Oxfordshire studio he has not stopped working to commission since. He now holds two major shows each year and is returning to ArtEx for the sixth year, bringing his large-scale works of pastel on wood.

The exhibition runs from 10am until 6pm on Saturday and from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, at East Woodhay Village Hall, Heath End, Newbury, RG20 0AP. Entrance is £2 and includes an exhibition brochure (children free). Refreshments are available and all sale proceeds go to St Martin’s School and St Martin’s Church.

For more details see the website www.artexart.uk and visit the

Facebook page www.facebook.com/ artexart