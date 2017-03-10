go
Fri, 10 Mar 2017
Reporter:
Trish Lee
Pick up the NWN next Thursday and turn to N2 arts and entertainment to find out...
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Judge shows mercy to Thatcham man who had sex with schoolgirl
Thatcham man fined for fuel fraud
Man re-arrested on suspicion of historic child murder
Exclusive: Hundreds of jobs to go at Vodafone Newbury
standard
Funding confirmed for £5.7m Newbury to Windsor cycle path
"There’s just no sense behind it at all"
Is fly-tipping in West Berkshire on the increase?
Videos
Duncan Goodhew opens new swimming pool
Newbury Pancake Race 2017
Snow falling in Newbury
Video Gallery
Newbury Thousand Voices
Thatcham Christmas lights switch on
Newbury Christmas lights
Tadley Christmas light switch on
Arts & Ents
Pincer movement
So, what's this little chap all about then?
Young veteran of the local music scene
Emma Lawrence duo at ACE Space gig
The Holy Bail
Multiple parts for McAvoy
Praise for music hub
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News