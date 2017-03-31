go

All at Sea cancelled

But all afloat for tonight's performance

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

This morning, the Corn Exchange, Newbury announced that unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, this afternoon's outdoor performance of All at Sea has been cancelled.  They are pleased to confirm however, that this evening's preview performance of Vessel will go ahead, but at the later than advertised time of 8pm (instead of 7.20pm). 

Following dress rehearsals yesterday evening, in which unforeseen technical issues were discovered, Acrojou, the company behind both performances, made the difficult decision to cancel their performance of All at Sea. This is in order to ensure that they could iron out the technical issues discovered and put their all into their preview performance of Vessel, later in the evening.

The Corn Exchange and 101 work regularly with companies to create new work, enabling them to give audiences in Newbury the opportunity to see their shows first. However, as is the nature of outdoor performance, this does mean that sometimes things do change at the last minute. 

Please note, there is the use of strobe lighting in Vessel.

 

https://cornexchangenew.com/events/outdoor

 

 

