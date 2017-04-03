Autism single a record success

A HERMITAGE school is celebrating the success of its first single as viewing numbers hit the millions within 24 hours.

Prior’s Court School, one of the country’s leading providers of education and care for children with severe autism, recorded the song to help raise awareness of the condition. And so far nearly 2.7 million people have already watched the video on the school’s Facebook page and You Tube channel.

The single was released yesterday (Sunday) to mark World Autism Day.

Anna McPherson, from Prior’s Court, said: “It has had a fantastic reach already, in just 24 hours.

“We have had messages and comments from across the world, saying how moving and inspirational they found it and how the words ring true.

“The video is so moving and we are all so proud of it.”

‘Let Me Shine’ was written and produced by Oxford-based electronic band Low Island, who incorporated the words and experiences of teachers at the school in to the lyrics.

Low Island’s Carlos Posada said he was delighted with the result. He added: “We were blown away by the incredible relationships we saw between the staff and young people, and wanted that sense of warmth and joy to come across in the song.”

The song was recorded at a professional studio in Bath and at the school itself.

The school hopes that the video, which features pupils and staff, reflects the special bonds forged between them and how crucial the 24-hour care and support provided by schools like Prior’s Court is for the development of children with autism.

CEO of Prior’s Court, which is a non-profit making charity, Mike Robinson said he was keen to make the song as professionally as possible and gain the support and advice of Universal Music Group and Spinnup to help with publishing and distributing the song.

“The result is a song with a great tune, inspiring lyrics and a video featuring young people whose challenges as a result of their autism are evident as well as their enjoyment of the music,” he added.

For some of the young pupils, being part of the song was a challenge and staff spent several months teaching them the lyrics using a range of communication including signing, symbols and written words.

Andy Clark, whose 12-year-old son Harry stars in the song, said: “Harry has behavioral problems, autism and epilepsy, which is why we were so keen to get him placed at Prior’s Court.

“It’s been brilliant how far he’s come in just six months. To see him taking part in a noisy situation when he was very sensitive to noise is just amazing.

“Often if you tried to get him to participate it would result in him losing control, self-harming or trying to lash out at other people.

“We didn’t know where his life was going to lead but now he’s at Prior’s Court he has potential.”

You can also view the song at the following websites:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzI84S4Xlw9FPOKN1uVyKEg

https://www.facebook.com/PriorsCourt/

It is available to purchase, with all proceeds going directly to the charity, from iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon, Google Play, Napster and Tidal.

You can also sing along with the lyrics below:

I have made a connection

A special bond

I help you paint with your own colours

To your own rhythm

Every day is different

Here we aim high

And every day is always full

Of laughter and light

One step at a time

Stand next to me, walk by my side

You and I are friends for life

Stand next to me, walk by my side

Accept me for who I am and let me shine

Accept me for who I am and let me shine

I’m not broken; I am unique

So all I want is for you

To believe in me

We’re all proud

To be part of this place

And we will teach each other

Something new every day

One step at a time

Stand next to me, walk by my side

You and I are friends for life

Stand next to me, walk by my side

Accept me for who I am and let me shine

Accept me for who I am and let me shine