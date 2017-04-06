go

Hey Clay! this weekend

Free Sunday workshops with ceramic artist Ursula Waechter

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

The Crafts Council’s Hey Clay! returns tomorrow at over 50 venues across the UK 

Local ceramic artist Ursula Waechter is offering free workshops at New Greenham Arts

As the Great Pottery Throw Down comes to an end, the Crafts Council’s Hey Clay! weekend gives people the opportunity to get creative with clay at free pottery workshops. Hey Clay! is part of the Get Creative campaign with the BBC which runs from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday.

Ursula Waechter is offering two free workshops on Sunday at 2pm and 4pm when you can learn how to hand build, shape and join two pinch pot vessels to make an Easter egg in red clay, and experiment with texture by incising and impressing different textures and shapes into the clay surface.

To book email urs.waechter@gmail.com or visit www.ursulawaechter.com 

