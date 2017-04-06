Five benefits of hiring an exclusive use wedding venue

For almost 20 years, the team at Bijou has been working with happy couples to create their dream weddings – and it all started at its stunning, exclusive use country house wedding venue in Berkshire, Silchester House.

This team knows just what it takes to plan and create that perfect wedding from start to finish and, below, they have shared their top five reasons why hiring an exclusive use wedding venue is the way to go.

It’s your home for your day

Your wedding is a truly special day and it’s vital to feel completely comfortable in your surroundings. Exclusive use venues, where you take over the whole house and grounds for the duration of your stay, give you that comfort. You need not worry about appearances – if you want to pad around the house in slippers and a dressing gown (or even with rollers in, if that’s your thing!) then you won’t feel a hint of discomfort about doing so.

Privacy

We cannot overstate the importance of this one. Privacy is always important but never more so than on the most personal, intimate and emotional day of your lives. At exclusive use venues you know that you’re the only people on the premises (other than the staff of course, who are there solely to make your day perfect – see below!) and that the only faces you’ll see all day are those of people you love and who love you back. No strangers, and no crashers.

It’s all about you

At exclusive use venues there is only ever one event going on at any one time and that event is the only thing that everyone at the venue is thinking about. This means that you have the undivided attention of the entire venue team as well, of course, as of your family and friends. There are no distractions and no other priorities. No demanding hotel guests. Just you and an entirely dedicated team whose job it is to ensure that your day goes absolutely perfectly.

Specialist wedding venues – why leave anything to chance?

In general, exclusive use wedding venues are more likely to specialise in hosting weddings than other types of venues. This is because there’s a direct conflict between the hosting of weddings and other hospitality activities (like running a restaurant or a hotel) and venues that try to do both tend to end up prioritising the non-wedding elements of their business. Exclusive use venues like Silchester House only host weddings – the house is set up just for weddings and all that the team know is weddings. We say – hey, it’s the most important day of your life. Why risk it?

More than just a venue.

To misquote Bond Girl Vesper Lynd – “There are exclusive use venues and there are exclusive use venues.This is the latter.” Many exclusive use wedding venues are just that – the venue. They vacate their premises and disappear for the duration of your stay. You have to worry about finding reliable and reputable suppliers, hiring chairs, tables, crockery, cutlery, glassware, staff… (the list goes on). Silchester House, as part of the Bijou family, is very different. It’s all been done for you and everything that you need for a truly wonderful day is included in the intial quote that you receive when you first visit.

About Silchester House

Silchester House is an exclusive use country house wedding venue located on the border of Berkshire and Hampshire. It boasts exquisite grounds, a licence to perform civil wedding ceremonies both inside and out, 14 wonderful bedrooms, and specialist in-house catering and wedding planning teams. Silchester House is part of the Bijou Wedding Venues group of country house wedding venues; Botleys Mansion in Surrey, Notley Abbey in Buckinghamshire and Cain Manor located on the Surrey-Hampshire border are also available to hire on an exclusive use basis for your wedding.